61°
Latest Weather Blog
Police: 17-year-old killed in double shooting near Choctaw Drive
BATON ROUGE - A teenager died Monday evening after being shot in the capital area earlier that same day.
The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to reports of two teens that were shot on North 39th Street around 3:40 p.m. Monday in a neighborhood near Choctaw Dr.
Alfonso Jefferson, 17, was transported to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.
A 19-year-old was also shot but is expected to survive.
Trending News
Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact authorities at (225) 389-4869.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Man stabbed gas station cashier, struggled with firefighter before deputies arrived
-
Local flower shops raising prices due to high Valentine's Day demand
-
Alternating shoulder closures on Intracostal Bridge starting Tuesday
-
Cincinnati bakery offering Burrow-themed King Cakes ahead of Super Bowl
-
Multiple calls can't get job done, homeowner calls 2 OYS about ditch