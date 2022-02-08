Police: 17-year-old killed in double shooting near Choctaw Drive

BATON ROUGE - A teenager died Monday evening after being shot in the capital area earlier that same day.

The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to reports of two teens that were shot on North 39th Street around 3:40 p.m. Monday in a neighborhood near Choctaw Dr.

Alfonso Jefferson, 17, was transported to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

A 19-year-old was also shot but is expected to survive.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact authorities at (225) 389-4869.