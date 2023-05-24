Pointe Coupee Sheriff's Office gearing up for busy Memorial Day weekend on False River

POINTE COUPEE PARISH - Law enforcement is gearing up for a huge holiday weekend on False River ahead of Memorial Day weekend.

Pointe Coupee Parish sheriff Rene' Thibodeaux says deputies and troopers with Wildlife and Fisheries will be out patrolling the waters making sure everyone is following the law and equipped with the right safety devices.

"There are different types of [personal flotation devices] that you can have," Thibodeaux said. "We always recommend ones that you don't have to manually inflate."

They're asking everyone to have proper life jackets and licenses and to not drink and drive or litter.

Last year, there were two fatalities on False River, prompting more of a presence on the water this Memorial Day.

"Please operate the boat safely and wear the proper PFDs," Thibodeaux said. "We'll be out in full force checking for life jackets and making sure everyone is using the water in a safe manner. We want to have fun, but part of that fun is coming back home to our families and loved ones."