Pointe Coupee officials advising caution after reports of injured bear

POINTE COUPEE PARISH - The sheriff's office is advising those living in one neighborhood to be aware of an injured bear that may be nearby.

Pointe Coupée officials said the reports come from the Parlange Lane area, near Blue Bayou.

They say injured bears can become aggressive and noted that the Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is looking into the situation.

They did not note any injuries or interactions with humans.