Pointe Coupee murder suspect dead after standoff at Baton Rouge motel

Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend reportedly shot himself to death after law enforcement cornered him at a motel in East Baton Rouge. 

James "Ray" Jarreau, 57, had been on the run since Sunday night, when he murdered his ex and shot another person, according to the Pointe Coupee Sheriff's Office. 

Sheriff Rene' Thibodeaux said Jarreau killed himself Thursday at the Alamo Motel on Florida Boulevard after a SWAT team surrounded him there. The sheriff said State Police helped track Jarreau to that location.

Officials said the second victim shot by Jarreau in Pointe Coupee is expected to survive. 

