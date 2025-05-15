Pointe Coupee elementary student found with airsoft gun on school bus

NEW ROADS - School officials in Pointe Coupee Parish said that an elementary student was caught with an airsoft gun on the school bus.

Superintendent Kim Canezaro said that there were untrue rumors about a firearm on a school campus and addressed the situation in the following statement:

The Pointe Coupee Parish School Board takes its obligation relative to student safety very seriously. We have learned that rumors may be circulating of a firearm having been found on a school campus. Such reports are not accurate. However, there was a non-functioning airsoft gun that was found on an elementary student riding the school bus. School officials and law enforcement responded appropriately and detained the student before he entered campus. We are working with the Pointe Coupee Sheriff’s Office relative to an off-campus matter and expect the Sheriff to be issuing a statement later today.