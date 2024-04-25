61°
Plaquemine man struck, killed by pickup on Hwy 405

8 years 4 months 1 week ago Tuesday, December 15 2015 Dec 15, 2015 December 15, 2015 12:35 PM December 15, 2015 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Kevin Dupuy

PLAQUEMINE –Police say a Plaquemine man walking on LA 405 died after being struck by a pickup truck Tuesday morning.

Louisiana State Police said 25-year-old Jermaine Taylor, wearing all black clothing, was walking in the northbound lane of LA 405 shortly before 5 a.m. Tuesday.

According to investigators, 28-year-old Kane Ourso was driving a pickup southbound on the same road. Troopers said Ourso moved into the northbound lane to pass a slow moving vehicle and struck Taylor.

Taylor was pronounced dead at the scene by the Iberville Parish Coroner’s Office.

State Police took blood samples from Taylor and gave Ourso a breath test at the scene. Police do not suspect impairment to be a factor in the crash.

