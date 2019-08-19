79°
Plaquemine ferry to close this Saturday for new landing barge

1 hour 41 minutes 29 seconds ago Monday, August 19 2019 Aug 19, 2019 August 19, 2019 2:15 PM August 19, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

PLAQUEMINE - Crews will be commissioning a new landing barge in Plaquemine this weekend, resulting in a day-long closure of the ferry.

DOTD says the Plaquemine ferry will be closed all day Saturday, August 24 in order for a new landing barge to be put in place. Swapping the barges is expected to last the entire day. The ferry will resume its normal hours Sunday.

Click here to follow live traffic updates from WBRZ.

Anyone will questions regarding travel information can visit DOTD's website here.

