Plane makes emergency landing, ends up on top of other aircraft

Photo: WOAI

SAN ANTONIO - Two small planes ended up on top one another after one was forced to make an emergency landing at a Texas airport Friday.

According to WOAI, the crash happened aroud 4 p.m. at the San Antonio International Airport.

One of the aircraft involved is said to have come in Friday afternoon from San Jose, California and was forced to make an emergency landing because of a fuel leakage. As the plane made its landing, it struck another aircraft parked on the tarmac.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

Flight records says the parked plane had been stationed there since it arrived from New Orleans Nov. 5.