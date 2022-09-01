Placid contract worker died after gas exposure

BATON ROUGE - Family members confirmed to News 2 that one of the Placid contract workers died on Sunday.

Derek Trouard died after suffering from complications once he was exposed to argon while on the job Wednesday. The family told News 2 he suffered from multiple heart attacks and inflammation to the brain. Trouard and another worker were working near the storage tank at the Placid refining facility and were expose to argon instead of fresh air supply.

Placid officials said in a statement that there was no fire, explosion or release of any substances from the tanks or nearby facilities.

Both men were airlifted by emergency helicopters and transported to the hospital. Sources tell News 2 the other worker suffers from memory loss but is in stable condition. Click here to view the original story News 2 broke on Wednesday.