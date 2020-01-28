Pit bulls, puppies and breeding equipment seized in possible dog-fighting investigation

BATON ROUGE -Law enforcement swept into a quiet neighborhood Tuesday and removed a handful of dogs, including puppies, amid neighbors' complaints of possible dog fighting or unhealthy breeding of pit bulls.

Police and animal control seized the animals in a raid around 5 o'clock at a home on Southmoor Drive, about a block away from the intersection of Airline Highway and Goodwood Boulevard.

Several animals were taken away from the house and loaded into Animal Control vehicles, including puppies and malnourished dogs. Authorities were also seen removing what appeared to be makeshift equipment tied to breeding operations.

Neighbors said they confronted the man who lives at the home before and have reported concerns to authorities numerous times.

"Animal control [has] been out there numerous times; They've really tried to watch this situation. We try to make sure these animals are safe," a frustrated neighbor said on the scene Tuesday evening.

A spokesperson for Animal Control said the agency received an anonymous tip about a “person who has been on our radar for quite a while.” Agents also said they recovered enough evidence inside the home to suggest dog fighting was happening at the house.

