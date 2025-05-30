80°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
'Pink cocaine' isn't cocaine at all, and is proving deadly in Tangipahoa Parish, sheriff says

1 hour 46 minutes 29 seconds ago Friday, May 30 2025 May 30, 2025 May 30, 2025 4:14 PM May 30, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

AMITE — The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office says four overdose deaths in the past week have had a common element — a pink powdery substance.

The agency said Friday that three men and one women between the ages of 25 and 60 had died. A substance believed to be "pink cocaine" was found nearby. The drug has the street name "tusi," according to deputies.

Detectives say they also recovered a quantity of the drug during two arrests in the past week.

While the material is labeled "pink cocaine," the material includes no cocaine, according to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration. Instead, it includes ketamine, ecstasy, methamphetamine and fentanyl. While intended to produce a mind-altering experience, the local version has been fatal.

"It is especially important right now to be aware of what is being sold on our streets," the sheriff's department said. "If you encounter this drug, please not only refrain from using it, but report it to our office."

