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TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Wednesday Morning Commute
Welcome to your Team 2 Traffic morning commute guide. This story will be updated as traffic occurs in and around the capital area to help you know what to expect on the roads each day.
The main Plaquemine ferry is in service 4:30am- 7:45pm. A second ferry runs from 5:15- 9am and 3:15- 7pm
7:05a: Accident in East Baton Rouge on Old Hammond Hwy WB at Millerville Rd; CLEARED
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5:45a: Accident. Right shoulder blocked in Baton Rouge on I-12 WB at Sherwood Forest Blvd/Exit 4, stop and go traffic back to Range Ave/Hwy 3002/Denham Springs/Exit 10; CLEARED
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