Pilot does emergency landing, parachutes down to levee in Morganza

3 hours 22 minutes 45 seconds ago Saturday, June 22 2024 Jun 22, 2024 June 22, 2024 12:19 PM June 22, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

MORGANZA - A pilot executed an emergency landing using a motorized parachute Saturday morning, according to the Morganza Fire Department.

The fire department said a concerned citizen informed them of what appeared to be a parachute landing by the first levee going out of Morganza. According to the fire department, the pilot had been flying from Krotz Springs when an evening storm popped up, leading the motorized parachute to go up the system at 10 feet per second.

The pilot put the motor at idle and was still being sucked up by the system when he decided to do an emergency landing. He landed safely with no damage to the parachute.

He was then brought to the fire station where his wife picked him up.

