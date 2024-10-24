86°
Latest Weather Blog
Pierre Part man accused of raping a minor arrested
PIERRE PART — A Pierre Part man accused of raping a minor was arrested.
Drew Michael Sparks, 32, was arrested Wednesday on one charge of first-degree rape after Assumption Parish deputies received a tip that "alleged inappropriate sexual acts upon a juvenile under the age of thirteen."
Deputies received this tip on Sept. 13 and the victim later identified Sparks as their abuser.
Detectives later found additional evidence related to inappropriate sexual contact Sparks had with the victim.
Sparks was booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center and will be held pending a bond hearing.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Wilkinson County courthouse in final phase of building restoration
-
'BRAVE Cave' fallout still happening, lawsuits stacking up
-
One person taken to hospital after being hit by car, officials say
-
Former Abercrombie & Fitch chief Mike Jeffries arrested on federal sex trafficking...
-
Pointe Coupee 4-H holding costume show for middle school-aged kids, their pets
Sports Video
-
Former Southern coach Pete Richardson, current tight ends coach Fred McNair named...
-
Fans' Choice Player of the Week 7: Reid Chauvin
-
LSU looks for cleaner offensive showing against Texas A&M
-
Southern's offensive line improvement played a big role in recent success
-
Fans' Choice Player of the Week nominees: Week 7