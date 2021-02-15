25°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Photos: Tree crashes through roof of home during winter storm Monday

3 hours 29 minutes 39 seconds ago Monday, February 15 2021 Feb 15, 2021 February 15, 2021 12:38 PM February 15, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

GONZALES - A storm bringing a mix of ice and rain to the capital area toppled a tree onto a family's home in Ascension Parish Monday morning.

The huge tree went through a home on Martin Moran Road sometime Monday morning. Photos show the tree was apparently uprooted by the storm, and tree limbs tore through the ceiling of the house. 

No injuries were reported.

It's one of several similar reports in the area Monday, with many reporting down trees and limbs on homes and obstructing roadways in East Baton Rouge and its neighboring parishes.

You can keep up with more winter storm developments by clicking here.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days