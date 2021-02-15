Photos: Tree crashes through roof of home during winter storm Monday

GONZALES - A storm bringing a mix of ice and rain to the capital area toppled a tree onto a family's home in Ascension Parish Monday morning.

The huge tree went through a home on Martin Moran Road sometime Monday morning. Photos show the tree was apparently uprooted by the storm, and tree limbs tore through the ceiling of the house.

No injuries were reported.

It's one of several similar reports in the area Monday, with many reporting down trees and limbs on homes and obstructing roadways in East Baton Rouge and its neighboring parishes.

Highland Road is a mess with downed limbs everywhere. My parents took these photos near the Kenilworth area. #LAwx pic.twitter.com/AnLiAA2ChQ — Jake Dalton (@Jake_WX) February 15, 2021

