PHOTOS: Storm damage from Thursday, May 16

Another round of severe weather hit southeastern Louisiana Thursday night, leaving roads and schools closed and the National Weather Service speculating about a possible tornado in St. James Parish.

Trees fell across roadways, power outages left schools closed and residents without electricity, including those who had only had their power turned back on for mere hours following Tuesday's storms.

If you have photos of damage from Thursday night's storm, send them to weather@wbrz.com or online@wbrz.com.