Photos show blinding 'super fog' on I-10 near deadly crash site
NEW ORLEANS - New photos show intense "super fog" on I-10 around the same time as a series of crashes that killed a person and sent several others to a hospital.
The pictures, shared with WWL-TV, show rapidly decreasing visibility on the interstate in Orleans Parish. According to the person who submitted the photos, the fog intensified in a matter of minutes, making it near impossible to see objects just feet away.
Here are some pictures Chase Ward shared with @WWLTV this morning. This was on I10 where that super fog, fog and smoke from a wild fire in the area, dropped visibility to zero. pic.twitter.com/mBkpjUmwvD— Leigha McNeil WWL (@leigha_mcneil) November 7, 2023
Officials reported one person was killed and at least eight others were hurt.
It's the second time in recent weeks that the so-called "super fog," a confluence of fog and smoke from nearby wildfires, caused a deadly crash on a major highway in southeast Louisiana.
