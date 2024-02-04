58°
Latest Weather Blog
PHOTOS: Hail falling as storm passes through south Louisiana
Hail pelted some south Louisiana cities as spotty thunderstorms moved though on Sunday afternoon and evening. Enough hail fell to cover the ground in some areas. Most hail was small, but there were some reports of up to golf-ball sized hail in Tangipahoa Parish.
This is hail covering the ground in Hammond...but if you blink too fast you might think it was sn...??— Malcolm Byron (@mbyronwx) February 5, 2024
??: Daniel McClain pic.twitter.com/GzrNYK6RzL