PHOTOS: Hail falling as storm passes through south Louisiana

2 hours 6 minutes 42 seconds ago Sunday, February 04 2024 Feb 4, 2024 February 04, 2024 6:45 PM February 04, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

Hail pelted some south Louisiana cities as spotty thunderstorms moved though on Sunday afternoon and evening. Enough hail fell to cover the ground in some areas. Most hail was small, but there were some reports of up to golf-ball sized hail in Tangipahoa Parish.

