PHOTOS: Groom Road apartment catches fire Sunday

Sunday, March 09 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BAKER - Fire crews responded to an apartment complex along Groom Road on Sunday.

Photos showed firefighters going in and out of a charred downstairs apartment at Camelia Trace Apartments. 

The fire was first reported around 5:45 p.m. Officials said the Red Cross has been contacted. 

No more information about how the fire started or the extent of damage has been released. 

