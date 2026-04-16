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DHS employee killed in Georgia attack grew up in Zachary, graduated from LSU
BATON ROUGE - A U.S. Department of Homeland Security employee killed this week in Georgia was from Zachary and attended LSU.
Lauren Bullis, 40, was shot and stabbed to death while walking her dog in the Atlanta area, the Department of Homeland Security said.
The man accused of killing her, 26-year-old Olaolukitan Adon Abel, was born in England and was "naturalized by the Biden administration," DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin said on social media.
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According to Bullis' obituary, she worked for many years as an accountant for the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry in Baton Rouge before relocating to Atlanta for her job with the DHS.
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