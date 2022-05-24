81°
Photos: Firefighters rescue kittens trapped in car engine
BATON ROUGE - Firefighters saved five kittens that were stuck inside a car's engine block.
The St. George Fire Department shared photos of the rescue. The department said the crew was able to get all five felines out without damaging the vehicle.
