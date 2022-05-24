87°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Photos: Firefighters rescue kittens trapped in car engine

33 minutes 24 seconds ago Tuesday, May 24 2022 May 24, 2022 May 24, 2022 1:57 PM May 24, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Firefighters saved five kittens that were stuck inside a car's engine block.

The St. George Fire Department shared photos of the rescue. The department said the crew was able to get all five felines out without damaging the vehicle. 

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days