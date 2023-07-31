79°
Latest Weather Blog
Photos: Capital area battered by severe weather Monday afternoon
People around the capital area reported damage caused by powerful winds and heavy rain as multiple parishes were blasted by a severe thunderstorm Monday afternoon.
Trending News
See photos of the damage shared by WBRZ viewers in the gallery above.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Residents complaining to City-Parish about unsightly condition of old 'Dodge City' dealership
-
Following Nakamoto reports on Madison Brooks case, DA files protective order to...
-
Zachary police make arrest in teenage girl's murder, still looking for 2...
-
Prairieville gun store burglarized
-
Sunday Journal: FranU