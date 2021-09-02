Photo: Truck hit low-hanging, newly-repaired power lines after barricades were wrongfully removed

PRAIRIEVILLE - State Police and a soda bottling company are pivoting blame away from a trucker who took down newly-repaired powerlines in Ascension Parish overnight.

Highway officials previously warned in mass messages Wednesday, Old Perkins Road would be closed from Wednesday night through Thursday morning for utility restoration work. Barricades were set up so drivers would not drive through the work zone.

At some point after nightfall, a semi with Coca Cola labels drove down Old Perkins and the truck got tangled in low-hanging power lines that were only just recently been repaired.

State Police said the incident happened on Old Perkins Road at Bluff Road early Thursday morning after someone moved the barricades from the roadway.

In an original Facebook post, troopers initially surmised the trucker drove around the barricaded area but later reported someone else may have removed the barricades before the trucker drove down the highway.

The soda company suggested the same in a statement after WBRZ.com first reported the story: "the barricades were removed before our tractor trailer came through," a Coke spokesperson said.

"Safety is paramount to our company, at all times but especially now as we, along with you, navigate through these difficult times to serve our communities."