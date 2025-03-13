84°
Person taken into custody at end of manhunt for rapist
BATON ROUGE - A person was taken into custody after a manhunt for a rapist in East Baton Rouge Parish.
Around 12 p.m. the Baton Rouge Police Department and East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office were looking for a man who broke into a home and raped a person. Law enforcement tracked the person to Jefferson Highway near Stumberg Lane where they were taken into custody.
Both Most Blessed Sacrament and Woodlawn High went into a brief lockdown until the person was captured.
WBRZ is searching for more information about the arrest. The person's name has not been released.
