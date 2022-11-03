66°
Person stabbed on Convention Street early Thursday morning

Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - One person was injured in a reported stabbing on Convention Street early Thursday morning. 

The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to the area of Convention Street around 6 a.m.. Officers said one person had non-life-threatening injuries after the incident. 

The identity of the victim and the motivation for the stabbing were unclear.

This is a developing story.

