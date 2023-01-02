Person shot at Baton Rouge apartment building Monday

BATON ROUGE - A person was taken to a hospital Monday after reports of gunfire at a Baton Rouge apartment building.

The shooting happened shortly before 2 p.m. on Toulon Drive, located off Mead Road in a neighborhood south of I-12. Sources said one person was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

No other details on what led to the shooting were immediately available.