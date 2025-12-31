61°
Person riding electric scooter struck by car on Highland Road at LSU Avenue

By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — A person riding an electric scooter was hit by a car on Highland Road near LSU on Wednesday.

The incident happened around noon at the intersection of Highland Road and LSU Avenue.

First responders told WBRZ the person who was hit is expected to be OK.

