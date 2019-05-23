Person reportedly hit by vehicle on Florida Blvd.

BATON ROUGE - Emergency crews responded to a reported accident involving a pedestrian hit by a vehicle on Florida Blvd.

The accident was first reported just after 9 p.m. near N. Eugene Street.

The extent of the victim's injuries has not been released. Cameras caught first responders loading a patient into an ambulance from the scene.

Initial reports indicated the victim was a child. Police have not released details regarding the gender or age of the victim.

WBRZ News 2 has a crew en route to the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.