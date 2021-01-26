Latest Weather Blog
Person found dead after 'suspicious' house fire early Tuesday morning
BATON ROUGE - Early Tuesday morning, a deadly fire broke out in a neighborhood off Plank Road.
The Baton Rouge Fire Department says a man was found dead inside the home. Officials say they don't believe the victim lived in the house and are still investigating why he was there.
Officials report the blaze broke out shortly before 5 a.m., in the 4900 block of Packard Street and was contained around 5:11 a.m.
The deceased victim has been identified by the coroner's office as 55-year-old Rodney Johnson. No signs of trauma were noted, and the cause of death is still pending.
Investigators say the cause of the fire remains under investigation, calling it "suspicious in nature."
The house is a total loss, and damages did not make it to the adjacent property. BRFD asks anyone with information on the fire to give them a call.
HAPPENING NOW: Baton Rouge Fire Department are responding to a fire on Packard Street off of Plank Road that left one dead. Neighbors say they saw someone running into the home while it was in flames. The cause of the fire is still unknown. Watch 2une In for more details. @wbrz pic.twitter.com/aDw6aItpME— Nadeen Abusada (@NadeenAbusada) January 26, 2021
