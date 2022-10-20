63°
Latest Weather Blog
Person dead after being hit by 18-wheeler on O'Neal Lane Thursday morning
BATON ROUGE - A person was killed after being hit by an 18-wheeler at the intersection of O'Neal Lane and Florida Boulevard Thursday morning, sources told WBRZ.
The crash happened around 10:45 a.m., according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office. Deputies confirmed the victim died later that same day.
Witnesses said the man was standing at a street corner and walked into the road as the light turned green.
Deputies do not suspect the driver was at fault as of Thursday afternoon.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Mayor says she was "misinformed" about non-existent NDA with feds
-
VIDEO: Women seen shooting guns out car window in New Orleans
-
Person badly hurt after being hit by 18-wheeler on O'Neal Lane Thursday...
-
New solar-powered parking meters slowly being installed in downtown BR
-
Abusive mom fled with kids to Baton Rouge after handcuffed teens escaped...