Perkins overpass businesses plan foot path, green space to improve accessibility

BATON ROUGE - The Perkins Road overpass area was busy as usual on Friday night, with patrons coming and going from the cluster of restaurants and bars.

The businesses in the area, such as BLDG 5 and Ivar's, are looking to beautify the now gray, industrial pathway from Reymond Avenue to Christian Street. The $2 million project will include a pedestrian plaza, ADA ramps, and more.

“If we could reduce some of the parking, increase the walkability, we could do things like farmer’s markets or arts markets, and a lot of people could access the businesses around here that right now don’t feel inaccessible because of the lack of safety," said Adrian Owens-Jones, a patron at BLDG 5.

There is concern from business owners that with the I-10 construction, parking will only get worse. But these plans would add new parking and also allow people to walk and bike in the area. It would have nice lighting, landscape elements, and signage.

A press conference about the project is scheduled for Tuesday. Private funds will need to be raised to cover part of the project.