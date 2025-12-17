Latest Weather Blog
Pennington executive director stepping down amid leadership changes at LSU
BATON ROUGE - The executive director of Pennington Biomedical Research center will step down and go into a faculty position, officials confirmed to WBRZ.
Dr. John Kirwan sent a letter to staff saying he would step down after his contract expires on Dec. 31, 2025. He held the role for eight years.
"As LSU welcomes new leadership under President Wade Rousse and Chancellor Jim Dalton, this is a natural moment for Pennington Biomedical to welcome fresh perspectives as well," Kirwan said in his letter. "I'm committed to ensuring a seamless transition. I will work with LSU to support the appointment of interim leadership and the launch of an international search for the Center's next Executive Director."
Notably, Chancellor Jim Dalton was assigned as the chief executive officer for Pennington with the LSU Board of Supervisors changing the structures after President Wade Rousse and Dalton's hiring.
Dalton also sent a letter to Pennington Biomedical about Kirwan stepping down, expressing his "deep appreciation to Dr. John Kirwan for his leadership and service." Dalton said an international search would take place to fill the role.
Dr. Jennifer Hood will serve as the interim executive director.
