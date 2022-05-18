75°
Pelicans get #8 pick in NBA Draft Lottery

Tuesday, May 17 2022
Source: WBRZ-TV
By: WBRZ Sports

New Orleans had a slim 6% chance of winning Tuesday’s draft lottery and a 26.3 percent chance of moving up into a top-four pick. Pels didn't get either but New Orleans still came away a winner in Chicago, simply by procuring the Los Angeles Lakers’ first-round selection.

The Pelicans only needed to remain in the top 10 on Tuesday to keep L.A.’s draft choice, which they were able to do by finishing eighth at the lottery. New Orleans entered the drawing with a 34.5 percent chance of winding up with the No. 8 overall pick.

The 2022 NBA Draft is scheduled for June 23.

