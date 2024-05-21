Pedigree recalling 315 bags of dog food for potential loose metal in bag

FRANKLIN, Tenn. — The makers of a variety of Pedigree dog food has recalled 315 bags for the potential presence of loose metal pieces in the bag.

The 44-pound bags of Pedigree Adult Complete Nutrition Grilled Steak & Vegetable Flavor Dry Dog Food, which have a best by date of March 4, 2025, and a lot code — located at bottom seal of the bag — of 410B2TXT02, were sold by Walmarts in Arkansas, Louisiana, Oklahoma and Texas.

The potential presence of loose metal pieces in the bag could pose a health hazard to pets, a release said.

"If you believe your pet has consumed the affected product, you should monitor for unusual behavior and contact a veterinarian in the event of any concerns," Pedigree said.

There have been no reports of pet injury or illness regarding the potentially impacted product, Pedigree added.

No other products are affected or being recalled and Pedigree's parent company Mars Petcare US is working with Walmart to ensure that the affected products are no longer sold and have been removed from inventory.

