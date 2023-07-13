84°
Pedestrian struck by vehicle near Siegen Lane overnight Wednesday
BATON ROUGE - Siegen Lane at Industriplex Boulevard was shut down overnight Wednesday after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle.
The crash happened around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday. Emergency officials said the pedestrian was taken to a hospital in serious condition.
No further information was released.
