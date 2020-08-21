69°
Pedestrian lying in roadway struck by passing vehicles, authorities say
BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating an incident that involved a pedestrian being struck by passing vehicles early Friday morning.
Around 2:55 a.m. the Baton Rouge Police Department responded to an incident on Airline Highway and East Industrial Ave. in regards to an someone lying in the roadway.
According to officials, the individual lying in the roadway was struck by passing vehicles.
The coroner was called out to the scene.
Details are limited. This is a developing story.
