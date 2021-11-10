62°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Pedestrian hit near Airline Highway and I-12 Wednesday night

1 hour 46 minutes 22 seconds ago Wednesday, November 10 2021 Nov 10, 2021 November 10, 2021 10:00 PM November 10, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A pedestrian was hit on the interstate but is expected to be okay.

Sources said the accident happened around 9 p.m. near the intersection of Airline Highway and I-12.

Trending News

No more information was immediately available.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days