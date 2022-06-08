Pedestrian died after being hit by semi-truck, crossing Essen Lane near OLOL

91°
Wednesday, June 08 2022
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - A pedestrian was hit and killed early Tuesday while trying to walk across Essen Lane. 

Baton Rouge Police officers said 49-year-old David Hutchinson was hit by a semi-truck around 12:45 a.m. June 7 when he was trying to cross the road in the 5100 block of Essen Lane near Our Lady of the Lake hospital. 

Officers said Hutchinson died at the scene. 

