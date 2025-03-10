Pat Shingleton: "The Summertime Back-Yard..."

During my younger years, the backyard was the playground as our house was situated on almost an acre of land. Adjacent yards were just as spacious, providing additional length to a football field or baseball diamond. There were no fences, only an occasional grape arbor on the edge of the property along with pear, peach, apple, walnut and butternut trees. Back then, it was a real treat to play fast-pitch "wiffle ball" underneath the outdoor spotlights in Tom Minett's backyard. The clear, western Pennsylvania summer evenings also provided another advantage - star shows. Using the lawn chair, chase lounge, a blanket or even on top of the picnic table, we would view the stars and constellations as our home was far away from the illuminating lights of Pittsburgh. The conversation on those August evenings would include the starting line-ups for the Pittsburgh Pirates. Occasionally we would "sleep-out' on the front porch and fall asleep identifying the make and model of car heading down Brighton Road and the unfortunate start of school.