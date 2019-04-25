Pat Shingleton: "The First Eggs"

The tradition of outdoor Easter Egg Hunts may need to be moved to the porch or sections of the house as Mom Nature isn't assiting Peter Cottontail. Early Sunday sunrise services may be rainfree but not the case as we head into the noon hour. Orthodox and Eastern Catholic Churches originated the Easter tradition of coloring hardboiled eggs.This tradition represents eggs that are dyed red to represent the blood of Christ, shed on the Cross and the hard shell of the egg symbolized the sealed Tomb of Christ. The cracking of the hard egg symbolizes Christ's resurrection from the dead. Our Easter egg hunts in Western Pennsylvania were held regardless of the weather. It wasn't unusual to find a colored egg plugged in a pocket of mud long after Easter Sunday and long after the Spring thaw. In some cases the colored eggs were located in mid-May. A review of our picture albums and scrapbooks showed my Great-Aunt, Catherine, who shared holidays with us, sitting next to the dining room window with snow drifts outside on Easter Sunday.