Pat Shingleton: "Rebel Forces and Lackland..."

In 1907, Nicaraguan rebel forces, under the leadership of General Pablo Castilliano, were attempting to overthrow the government. With an abundance of money, weapons and expertise, the government forces were repeatedly beaten by the rebels and were on the verge of surrendering. Camped along a ridge overlooking their enemy, the rebels prepared for a daybreak assault to finish off their adversaries. Castilliano went to his tent to record the day’s events when suddenly the entire camp was aglow. On October 15, 1907, a fireball made a direct hit on Castilliano’s tent, leaving a hole ten feet deep and fifteen feet wide with bits of the meteorite scattered throughout the hole. The rebels believed this event was a sign of displeasure from heaven and ceased the rebellion. Here is a final story. England’s King John “Lackland,” King Henry II’s favorite son, received his nickname because his father had no land to give him. John, the younger brother of King Richard the Lionhearted, tried to overthrow his brother. Returning from the Crusades in 1194, Richard forgave his brother but John was condemned by the country’s barons because of taxes. In 1215, they presented a resolution, constructing the Magna Carta which he signed but did not embrace. Retreating from an invasion by Prince Louis of France, John and his entourage crossed the Wash, located in East Anglia. This treacherous tidal mud flat incurred an unusually high tide and washed away his treasures including the crown of jewels. Because of the flood, King John died of dysentery in October 1216.