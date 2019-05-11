Pat Shingleton: "Mom..."

Mom died in November of 2017... She was referred to as Aunt Shirley, Grandma Shirley and of course Mom, (which we pronounced "Mum...") She not only raised us but our Uncle Gerry, since he was 12, when their Mom died.

This was the column I posted for Mother's Day that year..."My Mom lives in the house in which she was born and suggestions for her to relocate to Baton Rouge, during the winter months, are out of the question.

She loves the change of seasons as her kids were born in every one. Denis in the Spring, Mike in the Summer, Patrick and Kevin in the Winter, Maureen and Mark in the Fall. She refers to the weather by saying, “It’s getting bad out there…” whether it’s a snowstorm or thunderstorm and as a young girl, standing at the kitchen sink, she was struck by lightning.

She never hesitated in saving the life of a drowning swimmer and taught us the importance of prayer, work, study, physical exercise, eating and sleep. When we left the house each day for school, play or an athletic event she reminded us...'You boys do a good deed today." As for the good deeds, once you do one a day you do many more without realizing the goodness you have advanced.

To all the Mom's and Grand-Moms, have a grand day.