Pat Shingleton: "Hurricane and Katrina..."

Dorian appears to be bound for Central Florida before Labor day. There’s 93 days remaining in the peak period of Hurricane Season for the Gulf of Mexico, Atlantic and the Caribbean. We think of destruction with a hurricane noting it also has other references. There are hurricane roses, hurricane lamps and the upper deck of a ship is also called a hurricane. Some of our readers and viewers have been to this location... Pat O'Brien's originated another hurricane in New Orleans' French Quarter that could also blow one away if they're not careful. It includes a couple tablespoons of lemon juice, an ounce of rum and a tablespoon of passion fruit juice. Just like a hurricane it's all shook-up then strained and topped with 7-Up. This is an excerpt of a Weather News column that appeared 14 years ago following the landfall of Katrina. “After 48 hours of coverage of this devastating, catastrophic and unfortunate storm, some comments. In every hurricane conference attended, the New Orleans scenario has been displayed. The worst-case scenario Monday morning played-out expectations of the Hurricane Center in Miami. Numerous storms have skirted and hit New Orleans including: the October 10, 1837 Hurricane, the September 22, 1909 Hurricane, the October 2, 1915 Hurricane and the September 6, 1948 Hurricane. Named storms include Hilda in October of 1964, Betsy on September 12, 1965, Fern in September of 1971, Bob on July 12, 1979, Elena on September 2, 1965, Juan on October 29, 1985 and Florence on September 9,1988.