Pat Shingleton: "A Stormy Date"

Statistics note that 37% of all named storms, 47% of all named hurricanes and 55% of all major hurricanes occur in the month of September. Before the “naming” of hurricanes, Louisiana storms making landfall in September include: The September 22, 1909 Storm, The September 22, 1926 Storm, The September 21, 1947 Storm and The September 6, 1948 Storm. All landed within close proximity of Baton Rouge and New Orleans. Others include Flossy on September 25, 1956, Fern on September 13, 1971, Carmen on September 9, 1974, Babe on September 9, 1977, Elena on September 2, 1985 a Florence on September 9, 1988, Isidore on the 23rd of the Month in 2002, Humberto on September 13, 2007. Most notably to our readers is Betsy, hitting New Orleans on this date in 1965, Rita in 2005 and Ike on September 12, 2008. In a ghostly way, the Galveston Historical Foundation is cashing-in on the deadliest storm in U.S. history. The Foundation offers ghost tours of the island’s harbor, cemeteries and historic mansions. Prior to the Storm of 1900, stately mansions lined Galveston Bay and on September 13th, they were damaged or leveled along with the lives of 8,000 residents. Later this month the supposed ghostly Mayfield Manor will accept guests as the haunted house embraces its spooky history. The Ashton Villa is reportedly haunted by the spirit of “Miss Bettie” the daughter of the home’s first owner, James Moreau Brown. The 100-year-old Hotel Galvez, featured on the Travel Channel’s Ghost Stories and Discovery Channel’s Ghost Lab, offers paranormal significance. Halloween is 45 days away and Galveston could be a spooky destination