Partial overnight closures on I-10 in EBR next week

Photo: Google Earth

BATON ROUGE - Workers will shut down up to two lanes at a time each night on I-10 near the Ascension-East Baton Rouge Parish from Monday through Wednesday.

DOTD said the closures will happen in phases on the interstate between Highland Road and Siegen Lane each night from Sept. 20 to Sept. 22. The closures will allow crews to install girders on a bridge in the area.

Single lane closures will go from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. starting Monday, and two lane closures will go from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m.

At least one lane will stay open in each direction at all times.