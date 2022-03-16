Parking and parade route information for Wearin' of the Green Parade

BATON ROUGE - The official countdown for the 35th Wearin' of the Green Parade has begun. With just two days to spare, preparation is key.

“It can be chaotic, streets are closed so we’re telling our folks to get here a little early," said Cliff Mount, who lives along the parade route.

Residents living in the Garden District were out and about Wednesday afternoon decorating their homes and yards for a warm welcome to parade-goers this weekend.

“The neighbors are really friendly. The whole neighborhood is really excited and just really welcoming of people attending the parade so don’t hesitate to say hello and watch the parade wherever you find a good spot along the route even though these are all personal homes," said Rachel Stewart, who lives along the parade route.

The city was also busy at work posting "No parking" signs in certain areas. That's why, parade veterans suggest arriving early to find a good spot.

“All throughout the neighborhood, in City Park, there’s a lot of parking right next to the tennis courts in relative to here other than that though it’s scattered throughout the neighborhood. Anywhere that is not the parade route," said Stewart.

“There’s also parking at Saint Joseph’s Academy, that we tell our family and friends to utilize. I believe it’s 10 dollars a ticket," Mount said.

Police will begin closing roads at 7:30 a.m. for the Shamrock Run. After 8 a.m., South Acadian Thruway and the rest of the parade route will be closed.

The Wearin' of the Green Parade rolls at 10 a.m. on Saturday.