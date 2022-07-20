Latest Weather Blog
Parish will start providing overdose-reversing drug Narcan at EBR schools
BATON ROUGE - Schools in East Baton Rouge Parish will begin getting Narcan, a medicine used to treat overdoses in emergency situations, amid a push to address surging overdose deaths in the parish.
The news came out Wednesday morning as part of the parish's new opioid awareness initiative with H&E Equipment Services, Inc.. The effort will supposedly bring "resources, education, and support" to communities impacted by overdoses.
Schools will begin getting Narcan starting Aug. 1, shortly before the start of the fall semester. Officials said the initiative will include LSU, Baton Rouge Community College and Southern University.
A statement Wednesday, a parish official said the move was propelled in part by a sharp spike in overdose deaths throughout the area.
"Since 2018, East Baton Rouge Parish has seen a significant increase of drug overdose deaths, 88% of which are related to fentanyl, which is being laced into common street drugs and often proves fatal in trace amounts," the statement read. "This year, EBR is on track for the highest number of overdose deaths on record."
This year, paramedics have been called to multiple EBR schools in response to reported overdoses involving students who ingested drug-infused foods. No one was seriously harmed in those incidents.
