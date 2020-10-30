Paris Jackson inks record deal and debuts new single, 'Let Down'

Michael Jackson's daughter, Paris Jackson has signed a deal with Republic Records and on Friday, debuted the release of her first solo single, 'Let Down,' CNN reports.

This isn't Jackson's first stint in the industry, but it is her inaugural solo release for Republic Records.

In years past, she made music with her now ex-boyfriend Gabriel Glenn as part of their band The Soundflowers.

"I feel so many emotions. I'm excited, I'm nervous, mostly grateful and happy," she said in a statement. "The freedom to create, not being told what to sing and how to sing it, what to write; it's awesome. It's a gift, it's a blessing."

The video for "Let Down," which was written by Jackson, also allows the entertainer to flex her acting chops.

She had a small role in 2017 on the Fox TV series "Star" and has also appeared in the series "Scream," the movie "Gringo," and in a controversial independent film called"Habit."

Jackson's first full-length album, "Wilted," will be released on November 13.