Parents of Central Highschool student killed in car crash tell their story a year after his death

CENTRAL - As school is out for the summer, between Labor Day and Memorial Day marks the 100 deadliest days for teen drivers.

Parents Becky and Casey Easterling lost their son Caleb on July 12, 2023, when he was hit head-on by a distracted driver. His wreck happened in the afternoon when he was on his way home from work to hop on a Zoom call for his upcoming college semester.

Not only was Caleb starting a new school journey, he was also expected to begin his first collegiate level of baseball. The sport has always been his passion since he was a child.

His mother Becky Easterling says "He'd wake up thinking about baseball, especially when he was a little kid. He just loved the game, and he loved to surround himself with friends and have fun."

According to the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission, distracted driving accounts for more than 5,000 crashes that could have been preventable.

"Just to know that somebody else's neglect that could have 100% been prevented totally flipped our lives," Casey Easterling said.

Caleb's parents want to share their story with others, hoping to bring more awareness about distracted driving and how a split-second decision can alter your life and the lives of others irreparably.